This is the second of a two-part series. Read part one here.
When Attorney-General Christian Porter appointed Liberal Party lifer Karen Synon to head up the social services and child support division of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal it capped a near five-year Coalition blitz on the AAT’s independence.
As we’ve reported, the stacking of the AAT is the quintessential example of how the Morrison government has corrupted government processes to the benefit of party members, backroom workers and failed candidates.
The social services and child support division is responsible for a third of the AAT’s work, dealing mainly with Centrelink decisions affecting the aged pension, carer allowances and support, Newstart, youth allowance and ABSTUDY, to give a partial list. Those appealing to it are, in short, the people most in need of help — and a fair hearing — when taking on Australian bureaucracy.
While the erosion of the AAT has been endorsed by the entire cabinet, it is Porter who has been the spearhead. His fingerprints are all over the stacking of that division with party loyalists who frequently do not even have legal qualifications.
Jobs attract big salaries: senior members are paid up to $360,000 a year. Many of the government’s friends are appointed on seven-year contracts. It is seemingly almost impossible to get sacked.
Crikey has established that removing those with knowledge and experience began in earnest in 2016 when George Brandis was attorney-general. But the AAT’s legislation also means the minister responsible for social services needs to be in on the decision. Back then Porter was social services minister with senior oversight of the debt recovery scheme, picking up from his predecessor, Scott Morrison.
In 2016, at least five long-serving, politically neutral members were removed without explanation. One was the most senior Sydney member, Suellen Bullock, who was then deputy head of the division.
In 2017 came the removal of long-serving member Terry Carney, an emeritus professor of law, a leading Australian expert on social services law and the author of several authoritative texts. Carney’s case became well known because he was the first of the AAT’s adjudicators to identify the illegality of the government’s robodebt scheme which used income averaging data to calculate a welfare debt, assume guilt and force a recipient to pay up.
Carney made his first robodebt decision in March 2017. By September that year he was gone with immediate effect and no explanation given.
Reflecting on the robodebt scandal he later wrote that “it surely behoves us all to reflect on why it should be that taxpayers apparently receive a higher quality of justice than do social security clients. For the rule of law supposedly applies equally to all.”
Fine sentiments, but not much use in Porter’s version of the AAT.
Carney’s AAT colleague Dr Andrea Treble met the same fate. Treble concluded — also in March 2017 — that the debt in a case before her had not been correctly calculated by Centrelink. By September she too was gone.
In 2019 the government moved on the most senior member of all: James Walsh, division head and deputy president of the AAT since 2015. Walsh was a career expert on the ins and outs of social security law and had spent close to 20 years on social security appeal tribunals. Before that he had been a lawyer with Centrelink.
Those close to the decision say Walsh didn’t see his sacking coming and was left bitterly disappointed. He was ultimately replaced by Porter’s pick, Karen Synon, who has no experience at all in social security law.
Porter’s replacements have often been paid at higher rates than the experts they replaced. Those appointed — without interview — to sit on social security appeals include these Porter specials:
- William Frost, one-time senior adviser on Porter’s staff
- Joseph Francis, a former member of the Western Australian parliament and a Tony Abbott conservative. After leaving state parliament he ran a bus company which lent a campaign bus to Porter during the 2019 federal campaign. Francis has no university qualifications, although he did attend Abbott’s old school, St Ignatius College, in Sydney
- Stephen Barton, former chief of staff to Francis.
Others include:
- Anthony Barr, a long-serving state and federal backroom apparatchik, who penned editorials for the Institute of Public Affairs’ magazine as the conservative think tank’s director of finance and development. Barr was also employed by Liberal polling firm Crosby Textor, where he spearheaded a behind-the-scenes lobbying campaign to help the tobacco industry fight the ALP government’s plain packaging reforms in 2011
- Donald Morris, who worked for the Liberal Party for much of his professional life and was a senior adviser to the federal government’s former Senate leader Eric Abetz. Morris was appointed by Brandis
- Belinda Pola, former chief of staff to Mathias Cormann and former staffer to Joe Hockey
- Jane Bell, who was handed a job by Porter three days before she unsuccessfully contested preselection for the Victorian federal seat of Higgins in 2019.
Out with no reason
One problem in trying to divine what’s behind removals at the AAT is that members are given no reason for being terminated.
It’s logical to conclude that at least two of Porter’s sackings — Carney and Treble — are payback for blowing the whistle on robodebt. But what of the others?
It’s tempting to interpret Porter’s actions as an attempt to engineer a partisan political culture within the AAT, making it hostile to those on government benefits and creating barriers to justice.
Yet that’s not the view of former and current members Crikey has spoken to. The consensus is that an AAT job is purely transactional, a way of rewarding Liberal Party members for services rendered to the party.
One experienced member tells Crikey that some appointees have openly stated they deserve a reward after putting in for the party. Crikey has been told of some being resentful they should have to put in the hours necessary to do the work.
As debasing as this is, the government and Porter have always got away with it. Because who really cares? The AAT’s work is overwhelmingly devoted to helping struggling people — migrants, refugees and those on welfare. No wonder the whole shebang flies under the radar for them.
What’s left after a bruising five years is an organisation within an organisation: a Liberal clique promoting each other and back-channelling against any professionally motivated or politically neutral members of the AAT who remain.
All done with political cover from the top.
Fetch your first 12 weeks for $12
Here at Crikey, we saw a mighty surge in subscribers throughout 2020. Your support has been nothing short of amazing — we couldn’t have got through this year like no other without you, our readers.
If you haven’t joined us yet, fetch your first 12 weeks for $12 and start 2021 with the journalism you need to navigate whatever lies ahead.
Peter Fray
Editor-in-chief of Crikey
Leave a comment
The stacking of the AAT is up among the most stinking rotten scandals of this very stinky government, and well done Crikey for digging into it.
“… some appointees have openly stated they deserve a reward after putting in for the party.”
Could somebody ask these very deserving folks why tax-payers are footing the bill for whatever the party owes them?
One of the reasons it probably flies under the radar is that the AAT and its work is outside most people’s experience. Unless you are a public servant or a lawyer or an appellant you won’t have any idea what it does.
Well this whole thing is easily fixed, once the Labor Party achieves office the LNP picks can be replaced by left wing Labor members.There problem solved.
How amusing. History however shows Labor usually respects the idea of placing qualified independent candidates in such posts. Even someone with Liberal connections can be appointed by a Labor government if they are qualified. Labor does not and has never operated anything remotely comparable to this government’s “No Liberal Left Behind” operation to eleminate all traces of independence in all agencies with any oversight of government (not to mention the cushy diplomatic postings and so on). In this respect your “The parties are both as bad as each other” implication is tired, lazy and just wrong.
Re “cushy diplomatic postings”, they’re only cushy because DFAT always appoints a very strong career professional as the Deputy Head of Mission, to keep the show on the road.
sinking ship, that’s all they have left, and if Murdoch smells defeat just watch him turn on Scomo and push for Dutton.
Just when you you suppose the ALP will attain office who are the left wing members?
The Australian Labor party is similar to the British – no outstanding personalities. Can’t raise taxes for any reason or all media will be against them, plus every right-wing org. plus every employer org. plus the sheep people (docile sleepy head voters) would be frightened the unions would be running the country. Pity there is no labour history taught from primary school onwards. Might have more intelligent voters in the future.
We are agreed upon the last two sentences and in broad agreement overall.
Remarkable how the conservative supporter base always resorts to blaming Labor when the conservatives dishonesty gets them into trouble, this government is the political Titanic, skippered by Scomo and the first mate is Frydenberg, the rest are just scurvy crew members, Frydo is busy stoking the boilers with red hot rorts, scandals, lies and anything crooked, boilers at full steam and the election iceberg dead ahead man the lifeboats boys, just like the vax needle rollout Scomo will be the first in the boat..just to lead by example boys.
While the LNP Coalition govt takes every opportunity to have a swipe at the Chinese Communist Party, it seems they have also taken the opportunity to follow the example totalitarian states like China of rewarding party members over neutral players.
The entire point of the AAT was to provide a process where the actions of a government department or agency could be considered impartially as to a private or corporate entity that may consider itself aggrieved by a decision of the department or agency.
Arguably, had the convention of Permanent Heads (for all their faults) been retained an AAT would not be necessary. NOW, as you point out, similar “stacking” as occurred in the AAT as it has in the higher echelons of government departments or agencies. Thus, one might ask ” wot’s the difference?
However, a more interesting question is “how did a tribunal, constructed to be independent, come to be so compromised?
Provide an answer to that question, David, and we might make progress. Just “banging on” won’t solve anything!
Your “interesting question” has been answered both here and in other articles. The independence of the AAT and other tribunals has been compromised (too mild a word by now – destroyed is more apt) by partisan appointments made by ministers who override the advice or recommendations they receive and ignore any requirenents, explicit or implied, for independence or competence.
Kinda my point. The means of appointment must be insulated from the political sphere if the word “independent” is to mean anything.
Which leads to a conundrum. Just as the only truly secure IT system is one which is never connected to anything and never powered up, and so is both secure and useless, a completely independent body has a serious downside. It would operate and govern itself, be effectively sovereign and constitute a state within the state. Federal security and intelligence agencies tend towards this status.
So most agencies are set up not with total independence, but under some so-called ‘arms-length’ arrangement. That is pretty much the entire distinction between a government agency and a government department that a minister controls directly. Then in theory the agency operates with a reasonable degree of independence, but is still answerable to its minister, who is answerable to parliament, which answers to the people, and all is well. But like any game with a set of rules and conventions it all goes to hell very quickly when the principal players do not act in good faith. And our current crop of ministers are as bent as any we’ve ever had here.
Oh agreed! I did not have in mind a Platonic Philosopher King but the appointments could be shifted more to judicial control (in terms of Registrars)
How do I change this? Write/email my local/federal member? What impact will this have? None. An apathetic public and compliant media (advertising money) allows these events (misdemeanours) to continue.
I wish I knew. There’s nothing much likely to make any difference in the short term anyway. As Leonard Cohen put it in ‘Everybody Knows’ back in 1988
Everybody knows that the dice are loaded
Everybody rolls with their fingers crossed
Everybody knows that the war is over
Everybody knows the good guys lost
Everybody knows the fight was fixed
The poor stay poor, the rich get rich
That’s how it goes
Everybody knows
Etc. Bernard Keane pointed out one of the critical problems yesterday. When the public assumes all politicians are lying crooks and stop caring it only hurts the politicians who are honest. Their integrity harms their prospects when nobody believes them. How is that going to change? I’ve no idea.