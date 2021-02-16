The Morrison government will not take yes for an answer.

(Image: AAP/James Ross)

After more than 1000 days in immigration detention, a Tamil family who lived in central Queensland has won another legal battle in its fight against attempts by the government to deport the father, mother and two young daughters to Sri Lanka.

The full bench of the Federal Court ruled this morning that Tharunicaa Murugappan, the younger Australian-born daughter of Priya and Nades, had been denied procedural fairness by the government when assessing her visa application in 2019.

The judgment upheld Justice Mark Moshinsky’s decision in April last year in which he held that Immigration Minister David Coleman had denied Tharunicaa procedural fairness by failing to consider a brief prepared by the Home Affairs Department directing him to “lift the bar” and consider her visa application.