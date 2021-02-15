More contagious? Yes. Hyper-infectious? Not so much.

(Image: AAP/James Ross)

Last month, to the great ire of the pro-lockdown crew, I questioned the hysteria surrounding the mutant British COVID strain. Alas, a month later my doubts appear justified.

The British B117 strain is certainly more contagious than the original strain of the virus, but it appears to be far less so than first thought. Original estimates claimed it could be up to 70% more transmissible. Recent studies show an actual increased transmission rate of 35-45%.

There were also claims that the variant would be resistant to vaccines. These too appear incorrect.