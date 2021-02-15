Kerry Stokes’ Seven West Media announced today that it has entered into a long-term partnership with Google to provide news content to the Google Showcase product, which launched in Australia in early February.
The agreement, which will be subject to executing a long-form agreement within the next 30 days, was announced as part of the company's financial results, which revealed that the troubled media company has enjoyed a solid improvement in its financial position as cost cutting and asset sales saw its finances noticeably improve.
A slight upturn in ad spending and its 2020 AFL broadcast contract saw earnings return, but there’s no interim dividend for shareholders, led by Stokes’ Seven Group Holdings.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.