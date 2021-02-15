Seven West's prospects have improved, slightly, but there won't be any dividends for shareholders until 2023 at the earliest.

Seven West Media chairman Kerry Stokes. (Image: AAP/David Moir)

Kerry Stokes’ Seven West Media announced today that it has entered into a long-term partnership with Google to provide news content to the Google Showcase product, which launched in Australia in early February.

The agreement, which will be subject to executing a long-form agreement within the next 30 days, was announced as part of the company's financial results, which revealed that the troubled media company has enjoyed a solid improvement in its financial position as cost cutting and asset sales saw its finances noticeably improve.

A slight upturn in ad spending and its 2020 AFL broadcast contract saw earnings return, but there’s no interim dividend for shareholders, led by Stokes’ Seven Group Holdings.