The sleaze and corruption swilling around federal politics has reached the point where it’s genuinely difficult to keep track of the scandals, outrages and abuses of taxpayer funding.
If it’s not Peter Dutton handing money to donors, or Bridget McKenzie blaming unidentified staffers for the sports rorts scandal, it’s the Liberals slapping their logo on vaccine information, or thin-skinned Marise Payne bailing on a partisan infrastructure media event when the local (Labor) MP dared to turn up.
Older scandals — like those of Angus “Watergate” Taylor, or the handing of tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to tax dodger News Corp, or the systematic partisan rorting of the Community Development Grants fund and other pork-barrels, or the Infrastructure Department’s windfall for the Perich family, or Christian Porter’s alleged public behaviour, haven’t got a hope of getting attention. They’re just so much flotsam in a rising tide of sleaze that marks the Morrison government as the grubbiest, most corrupt in federal history.
Bear in mind that it’s the Coalition that likes to claim it understands that taxpayers’ money doesn’t belong to politicians.
What’s rising, along with the level of filth, is the willingness of Coalition politicians to not merely brazen out revelations of blatant misuse of taxpayer funds, but to do it openly. The NSW Berejiklian government has led the way, with the premier herself declaring that the abuse of taxpayer money for the partisan goals of her own party was perfectly acceptable.
She was backed up in this recently by her deputy premier, John Barilaro, who justified the shameful partisan rorting of bushfire recovery funds in NSW as well as the rorting of the Stronger Communities Fund, which Berejiklian’s office tried to cover up.
But the blatant embrace of scandals has spread to the federal level, with another thin-skinned Liberal, Greg Hunt, last week responding to questions about Liberal logos on vaccine information by abusing the journalist concerned.
Once politicians become comfortable talking about pork-barrelling and misusing taxpayer funds as justified, and vilifying journalists who ask about it, we enter a quite different political space — a post-integrity politics when people in power don’t even bother with a pretence of sticking to the rules.
It’s easy to blame Donald Trump for this. He demonstrated to politicians the world over that it is possible to prosper politically not despite routinely lying, acting corruptly, engaging in disgusting abuse and encouraging violence, but because of it. Scott Morrison’s incessant lying certainly seems to reflect a lesson learnt from the years between 2016-20: that there need be no consequences to blatant dishonesty.
But the blame must also rest with voters — including large swathes of the Australian electorate who would fiercely reject any comparison to rusted-on Trump supporters who ignored evidence that he is a corrupt sexual predator and systematic liar to back him in November.
Judging by the polling of the NSW and federal governments, many voters seem content with politicians who misuse taxpayer funds. Lack of integrity isn’t a vote-changer, even if voters may not particularly like it. The sleaze has to reach out and affect them personally before they jack up about it.
This creates a pretty simple calculus for politicians. They can abuse taxpayer funds for partisan purposes, and reap a net benefit from that in terms of votes, or they can refuse to do so, and get no benefit at all.
Because if there’s any uncertainty about whether a lack of integrity hurts your electoral prospects, there is absolutely none about the fact that integrity doesn’t improve your prospects. The last government to try to govern in something approaching the national interest was the Rudd government, which tried to reform political donations, widened freedom of information laws, increased cabinet transparency, restricted its own capacity to advertise and made bipartisan appointments.
It got exactly zero benefit from that — only critical headlines when Rudd, back in power in 2013, junked the advertising restrictions to flog his hard line on refugees.
That’s the problem with integrity — it makes life harder for politicians. And if there’s no punishment for ditching integrity, then it’s a no-brainer.
Peter Fray
Editor-in-chief of Crikey
Well put Mr Keane, I despair however what is required to make them care???
Gladbags, better performer in McGuire’s bed than on the floor of state parliament .
Oh, Daryl McGuire. For a moment, I thought that the presence of Eddie Everywhere, was even more wide ranging than I thought.
“But the blame must also rest with voters”
Voters react to what they are told.
News Corp and Nine Media (hello Chairman Costello), go hard on any ALP malfeasance, but are conspicuously silent on all but the most egregious Liberal and National wrong doings.
Yes, essentially what I was going to say. In that I do think that the majority of voters care about corruption, but unfortunately, much of the commercial media only really go hard on scandals, when they’re Labor scandals.
Yes, where are the screaming headlines about corrupt politicians? There are none. Compare that with the daily outrage in the MSM about Julia Gillard’s ‘carbon tax broken promise’, to quote Michelle Grattan who used the phrase every time she wrote Gillard’s name. To use just one example from the Labor years.
If the media reported it and said why it mattered, voters might view it differently. At the moment we are moving rapidly towards Bjerknes-Pietersen levels of corruption and the media doesn’t seem to care. Perhaps that’s because they are mostly run by the Liberal party.
Not to mention the ABC not televising Keneallys speech at the National Press Club, and hardly a mention of it anywhere.
Keneally might mouth some of the right words, but her outrage and intention to follow up with significant corrective action are fake and opportunistic. Pity – because they are the right words.
The ABC is fast making itself irrelevant. Insiders has become a waste of time, ditto Q&A.
If the Hun and the Tele put screaming “Party of Sleaze” headlines on their front pages day after day, it would change the national conversation.
Its because there is no unbiased reporting, the press has lost it mandate as the third pillar.
The vast majority live lives there grandparents would fantasize about and still aren’t happy and feel deprive so accept the narrative that they deserve moooooore. When you come from this standpoint you will accept any buls*t as long as someone is telling you you haven’t got enough.
Let’s see what the woke lefty feminists on Crikey make of the latest rape scandal and how a female minister handled it. Yes its all about identity politics until it isn’t.
I’m an avid taker of opinion polls, but I’m always disappointed when they get to the ‘what are you most concerned about’ section and ‘government corruption’ isn’t offered. They talk about Climate Change… well, yes, it’s a problem, mostly because our corrupt government is in the pocket of mining companies. Privatisation – privatisation is only a problem because the people who want it have bought the government; no corruption, no one would suggest privatisation. Etc.
Yup. They ask only questions when they know how to deal with the answers, by slotting them into the boxes of their making.
That’s where Lynton Crosbie and Hugh Mackay stand out: they ask searching questions and take all the answers seriously, even when they don’t fit their paymasters’ agendas. Total professionals.
It’s basic behavioural psychology, really. The behaviour that is rewarded is the behaviour that is reinforced.
So the question is, how do we reward integrity?
Perhaps Crikey could play a role here. A weekly column highlighting when a pollie does something ethical?
OK. Make it an annual column then.
Nice idea – might have to wait quite a while though!