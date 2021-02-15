Is this 'the most innocent man anywhere in the history of the United States'?

Donald Trump (Image: AP/Alex Brandon)

The former US president once described himself as "the most innocent man anywhere in the history of the United States".

It's the kind of thing innocent people are so fond of saying, right? Well, he now has more evidence for the claim after being acquitted on charges of inciting a violent insurrection over the weekend.

He was so innocent, in fact, that several Republican senators argued he was guilty of inciting January's riot at the Capitol Building minutes after they'd voted to acquit him of that charge.