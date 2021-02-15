The Australian Open tennis tournament pulled in over a million viewers, while on Sunday an animal documentary provided some quollity viewing.

(Image: AP/Andy Brownbill)

The Australian Open tennis pulled in more than 645,000 viewers for most of the session for Nine last night, but Saturday saw the peak for the tournament so far, where Ash Barty’s win averaged 1.04 million in the night session -- the first game above 1 million national viewers in 2021.

Ten’s The Amazing Race Australia attracted 781,000 -- closing on Holey Moley which had 814,000. That was down 121,000 from the previous Sunday’s 935,000. The slide continues.

Insiders' audience lifted to 613,000 in the morning on the ABC. Quoll Farm on the ABC with 827,000 was the most watched non-news program.