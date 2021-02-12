Despite growing evidence psychedelics can help treat symptoms of mental illness, many in the profession are uneasy about their use.

(Image: Adobe Stock)

Once confined to raves, doofs and white guys with dreads, psychedelics are increasingly being recognised as a brave new treatment for chronic incurable mental illness.

Over the past decade there has been a groundswell of research into the potential of psychedelics to treat incurable mental illness. There's growing evidence that MDMA and psilocybin can have positive effects treating post-traumatic stress disorder.

In Australia, about 20% of the population has some form of mental illness. Prescriptions for anti-depressants have risen (sertraline is one of the top 10 most common medications in the country), as have concerns about their overuse, side-effects and effectiveness with some conditions.