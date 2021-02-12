Eddie was always a reminder of an uncomfortable fact: certain blokes are able to get into seats of power and stay there no matter what they do or say.

For the longest time, former Collingwood president Eddie McGuire represented -- sometimes quietly, sometimes loudly -- many of the most distasteful parts of Australian public life.

Ubiquitous for reasons no one could quite understand and seemingly unfirable, he was a similar phenomenon to MP Craig Kelly: by processes invisible and unfathomable to most people, certain blokes are able to get into seats of power and stay there no matter what they do or say.

Finally, after the scathing "Do Better" report depicting the systemic racism at Collingwood was leaked, McGuire resigned. But appropriately enough it was for precisely the wrong reasons.