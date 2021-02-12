With Donald Trump's impeachment trial getting off to a truly bizarre start, Crikey look back at some of his more colourful legal representatives.

Rudy Giuliani (Image: Getty)

Bruce Castor's opening address to the Senate, on the first day of his client Donald Trump's impeachment trial, had the quality of an anxiety dream.

As Crikey alum Matthew Knott noted, it's not coherent enough a speech to easily quote. A big part of what makes it so striking is the rambling, improvised quality to his tone, the stepping from side to side, and the many long pauses to look down at notes that it was hard to believe had been written down at all. It has to be seen to be believed.

The standout line is probably "I don't want to steal the thunder of the other lawyers but Nebraska, you will hear, is quite a [long pause] judicial [pause] thinking place".