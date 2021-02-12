With Trump gone, a sort of truce has come down. The war around language and meaning is on again.

With the victory of Joe Biden and the departure of Donald Trump, the US left appears to have lost its brief moment of unity and returned to its cultural civil war about the nature of language, free speech and the boundaries of acceptable opinion.

It has a generational aspect, but that could be overstated. It is often a raw power struggle, but that too is disguised. And without The Donald raging in The White House as a unifying opponent, it seems set to open up wide again.

The most recent manifestation has been at The New York Times, which has seen a number of sackings for cultural offence, but which has blown up with the resignation of science writer Donald McNeil Jr, who issued a grovelling apology regarding an event two years ago.