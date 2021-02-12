The Australian Open tennis is a ratings winner for channel nine, with Seven's Wife Swap unable to compete.

(AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Nine’s night, again because of the Australian Open tennis and a fine performance by Australian Alex De Minaur who beat Pablo Cuevas in front of 850,000 people watching on Nine nationally. That saw Nine win the night in total people and the main channels from Seven.

Ten was third in total people but the ABC was third in the main channels -- and by a fair margin at that.

Seven buried Wife Swap at 8.30pm (while the tennis was dragging in the eyeballs on Nine) and pulled in 524,000. It was planned to be a Married At First Sight titillation rip off but collapsed under its own pretensions. Burying it on a Thursday night up against the tennis, knowing it would be swamped, tells us Seven was under some sort of contractual or ratings related pressures schedule it. If it had been a ratings winner, it would not have been shown in a ratings wasteland.