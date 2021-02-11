The last remnant of Sydney's draconian lockout laws will soon be a thing of the past. Was there any upside to the destruction of the city's nightlife?

A 2016 protest against the Sydney lockout laws (Image: AAP/Paul Miler)

Sydney’s controversial lockout laws will be gone next month, as the Berejiklian government tries to breathe life into the city’s stagnant night time economy.

From March, Sydneysiders across the city will be able to enter a bar after 1.30am. Last drinks will be at 3.30am.

On the surface, the government is spinning this as a measure to fire up small business and drive the post-pandemic recovery. With alcohol-related violence down in the ghost towns of Kings Cross and the CBD, the laws, we're told are no longer necessary.