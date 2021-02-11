Any party that genuinely cares about the prospects for a dry and devastated rural Australia would be worried sick.

Minister for Resources Keith Pitt and Nationals Leader Michael McCormack (Images: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

This morning’s RN Breakfast interview with Water Minister Keith Pitt tells you everything you need to know about the shonky, negligent shambles the National Party has become. A melanoma on the face of the Australian body politic.

Starting in that faux jocular "aw shucks I'm a country boy" tone Nats love ("yeaaaaaah hiiiiii Fran....") Pitt quickly found that he would have to answer actual questions about the Productivity Commission report on national water supply. It was painfully clear that he probably hadn't read the report -- which is strong on water recycling for urban needs, and rights buy-backs, and scathing about new infrastructure, i.e. dams, which can be up to 50 times as expensive as other solutions.

Pitt's country boy mode disappeared -- pre-politics he was an electrical engineer who ran a safety training company, i.e. making a living from state regulation, so not exactly Blinky Bill -- and he started to get shirty.