What exactly is 'long COVID'?

(Image: Getty)

With vaccine manufacturing delays, mutant variants and continuous breaches in hotel quarantine the pandemic has dug its claws in and shows no sign of going away.

And the long-term symptoms and effects of COVID-19 seem similarly stubborn. Referred to as "long-COVID-19", the effects on recovered patients' mental and physical wellbeing are only just starting to be understood.

While just 10-15% of COVID patients have developed severe disease, 80% developed long-term symptoms. More than 50 long-term effects have been studied. They have affected not just those who were hospitalised but also young, healthy people who only had mild symptoms.