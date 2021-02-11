Nick Kyrgios' Australian Open match stretched across three hours of prime time glory.

Nick Kyrgios (AAP/Dave Hunt)

Nick Kyrgios won the Wednesday night ratings battle singlehandedly last night. His five-set thriller over Frenchman Ugo Umberto (from around 7.40pm to just after 11pm) occupied just under three hours of prime time, and the average for the game of 924,000 made it the most watched program after 7pm.

Nine’s audience for the night session from 7pm to 10.30pm averaged 952,000 nationally. It's why Nine’s ratings for the tennis perked up and why it easily beat Seven, the ABC and Ten in total people and the main channels.

The Kyrgios-Umbert match was not coded separately because of the way Nine breaks up the ratings for the night session of the tennis, so the solid figures for the Kyrgios match were not clear because it went on for so long.