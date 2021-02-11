Labor's relatively modest IR proposals are slammed by the government and employers looking to undermine pay and conditions.

The febrile reaction to Labor's rather modest industrial relations policy announced yesterday by Anthony Albanese suggests not merely that corporate Australia remains wedded to its old slash-and-burn workplace ideology, but that the chances of decent wages growth any time soon are slim indeed.

Labor was proposing to "kill off casual employment", according to the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with a plan for "closing businesses" while “new and innovative 21st century forms of work would be smothered". It would "destroy jobs and investment", said the Australian Industry Group's IR hardliner Innes Willox and "threaten the jobs of hundreds of thousands of labour hire workers".

Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter claimed Labor's policy would cost $20 billion, a figure presumably drawn up on the back of a Public Bar coaster.