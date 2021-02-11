The former US president's guilt will be whitewashed and the conspiring senators should hang their heads in shame.

(Image: AP/Gerald Herbert)

Donald Trump keeps making history -- this time around it's as the only person to be tried twice for impeachment by the US Senate.

His defenders, of course, have condemned the proceedings. They argue the trial is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office. They claim his first amendment right to free speech protects him. They deny he violated his oath to preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States by inciting a mob to storm the Capitol.

All this is utter nonsense. Trump hasn't just left a trail of evidence confirming his culpability; with his own words and actions he has all but delivered a signed confession.