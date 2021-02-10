Plus: copyright laws are music to the ears of media-savvy cops, and more tips from the Crikey bunker.

(Image: Private Media)

A right Burke In what could be a simulacra for Labor's approach to public relations, its industrial relations spokesman Tony Burke held a stunt press conference at midnight yesterday. The idea was to remind everyone why penalty rates exist (to adequately compensate people for long, inconvenient hours) and thus oppose the government's omnibus bill, the "flexibility" of which puts those rates at even greater risk.

"Not sure how many will want to turn up," Burke said. Fair point.

But here's the thing: people did turn up. And journalism being what it is, it's highly unlikely they were paid overtime to do so -- at best they might get time off in lieu. So, actively bringing about work conditions you wish to condemn is an... interesting move.