Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews should declare he no longer has confidence in James Packer running Melbourne's casino.

Patricia Bergin (Image: Patricia Bergin)

When it comes to retired judges making an impact conducting special inquiries, the Crown Resorts inquiry lead Justice Patricia Bergin will go down as one of the best.

After first carving

up the NSW RSL in 2018 for appalling and corrupt practices, she was called

upon by the normally ineffective and under-resourced Independent Liquor and

Gaming Authority of NSW to conduct a special inquiry into the suitability of

James Packer’s Crown Resorts to operate its new Sydney casino.

After more than 50 days of swashbuckling hearings, Bergin has outdone the likes of banking royal commissioner Kenneth Hayne by actually following through with a series of searing recommendations.