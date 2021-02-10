The Australian Open proved a winner for Channel 9 when Ash Barty and other Australian players were on court.

Ash Barty (Image: AAP/Tony McDonough)

Night of day two of the Australian Open did the job for Nine -- or rather Ash Barty and a couple of other Australians did.

While the tennis averaged 625,000 in the session from 7pm to 10.30, Barty’s first game actually averaged 889,000 (646,000 metro, 243,000 regional) from just after 7pm to just after 8pm, and ate the opposition for the hour.

Seven’s Holey Moley Australia continued to fall into a hole of its own making (boring, boring, boring): 768,000. Ten’s The Amazing Race Australia got 712,000, but for the second night in a row easily beat Holey Moley in the metros (510,000 to 469,000). Nine won the night in total people and the main channels from Seven, Ten and the ABC.