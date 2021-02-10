GPs say they are better organised and experienced but pharmacists say they are capable and qualified when the mass rollout begins in March.

(Image: AAP/David Mariuz)

Accredited GP clinics and community pharmacies can register to administer COVID-19 vaccines when the mass rollout kicks off next month. But doling out doses isn’t as easy as it sounds.

Patients must be observed for 30 minutes after the injection -- double the time for a normal flu injection -- and there’s a lot of paperwork and follow-up required to ensure doses are administered on time and logged correctly.

Experts and industry bodies are concerned about pharmacies' and clinics’ ability to do so and some say the government payment doesn’t cover the high administrative costs.