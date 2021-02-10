Crown exploited the way power works in Australia to prevent it being effectively regulated — until journalism and an independent regulator forced the hands of politicians.

Why did it take a NSW regulator to publicly confirm what Nine's journalists, led by Nick McKenzie, had revealed about the profound failings of Crown, which operates casinos in Melbourne and Perth?

One part of the reason is to be found in the political donations of Crown. Since 2010, Crown has given the Victorian Labor Party more than $177,000 in contributions. It has given the Victorian Liberal Party nearly $274,000. It has paid the WA Labor Party nearly $290,000 and the WA Libs over $460,000, as well as over $60,000 to the WA Nationals.

The NSW Liberals, however, got just $25,000 and NSW Labor $43,000.