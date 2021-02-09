Christian Porter's attempts to string out and obstruct Bernard Collaery's defence have again been criticised.

Bernard Collaery and Attorney-General Christian Porter (Images: AAP)

Another judge has lashed Attorney-General Christian Porter for his obstruction in the government's prosecution of Bernard Collaery over revelations of ASIS' illegal spying on Timor-Leste.

This morning Justice John Burns in the ACT Supreme Court gave his reasons for allowing Collaery's request for forthcoming trial dates to be vacated in order to accommodate former National Security Monitor Bret Walker SC.

Walker, one of Australia's pre-eminent national security legislation lawyers, agreed immediately before Christmas to act for Collaery in the latter's appeal against the court's decision to grant Porter's request for the trial to be held in secret. Walker was unavailable on the originally scheduled hearing dates.