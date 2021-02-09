The longer a party is in power, the more it will see public money as its own. That way lies authoritarian government, and ultimately totalitarianism.

NSW deputy premier John Barilaro (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

What we call pork-barrelling is investment … you want to call that pork-barrelling, you want to call that buying votes, that’s what elections are for. John Barilaro, deputy premier of New South Wales.

To be fair to Barilaro, he expanded the point with more explicit truth-telling: “If we fund a non-government seat, it’s only because we want to win them at the next election.”