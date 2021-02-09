More and more workers are finding themselves 'hustling' in insecure and underpaid jobs, and it could be causing suicide rates to rise.

A still from the Squarespace '5 to 9' freelancing ad (Image: Squarespace)

This article discusses suicide.

A new ad glorifying "hustle" culture debuted during yesterday's Super Bowl, featuring a spin on Dolly Parton's "Nine to Five": "Working five to nine, you’ve got passion and a vision. 'Cause it’s hustlin’ time, whole new way to make a livin'."

In the ad, an office worker clocks off, swaps her grey office wear for bright leggings and dances around, thrilled she can now spend her afternoon off work… working. But this time for her "side hustle" as a dance teacher.