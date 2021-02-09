This article discusses suicide.
A new ad glorifying "hustle" culture debuted during yesterday's Super Bowl, featuring a spin on Dolly Parton's "Nine to Five": "Working five to nine, you’ve got passion and a vision. 'Cause it’s hustlin’ time, whole new way to make a livin'."
In the ad, an office worker clocks off, swaps her grey office wear for bright leggings and dances around, thrilled she can now spend her afternoon off work… working. But this time for her "side hustle" as a dance teacher.
