So much more than a licence is at stake: the future of the reclusive billionaire's casino dynasty hangs in the balance.

James Packer appearing in the Crown inquiry (Image: Supplied)

After almost two years of being drip-fed details about the alleged crimes and misdemeanours of Australia’s largest casino operator, the Australian public will soon have the full story on Crown.

Former Supreme Court judge Patricia Bergin will hand to NSW state parliament today her highly anticipated report into whether the casino giant should keep its Barangaroo licence.

It will end an 18-month inquiry into one of the country’s most powerful entities -- one that forever tainted the legacy of its reclusive billionaire owner, James Packer, once the doyen of corporate Australia -- and traversed all manner of bombshell testimony, from money laundering to organised crime gangs and secret bank accounts set up to avoid regulators.