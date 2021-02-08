The last thing Opera Australia needed right now was Nicole Kidman getting 'swatted' in the stalls.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban (Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

As if our leading arts company didn’t have enough to worry about with COVID restrictions and financial pressures. The last thing Opera Australia needed right now was Nicole Kidman getting “swatted” in the stalls.

In the most bizarre story of the weekend, it emerged that Nicole and hubby Keith Urban were involved in a fracas with another audience member while attending a recent performance of The Merry Widow at the usually sedate Sydney Opera House.

When Keith jumped to his feet to show his appreciation with a standing ovation, the older man behind him became angry at the breach of archaic opera etiquette and things escalated to the point that he swatted Our Nicole with his program.