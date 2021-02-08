The Morrison government paid News Corp $40 million to make sport less accessible to Australians. The result? About three out of four households are losing access to events once broadcast free to air.
Foxtel is struggling in the streaming wars: reluctant to cannibalise its declining capital-intensive pay TV offering; forced to charge over the market set by Netflix and Stan; channelling ads into a largely ad-free space; chronically poor user experience.
Since Netflix Australia’s 2015 launch, Foxtel has dropped from its effective monopoly to, at best, third place in streaming behind Netflix and Nine’s Stan.
