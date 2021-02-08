When Australia's answer to Joe McCarthy starts attacking Chinese Australians, the CCP just sits back and smiles.

Liberal Senator Eric Abetz called three Chinese Australians 'apologists' for the Chinese Communist Party.

Last week Liberal Senator Eric Abetz doubled down on his personal attacks against three respected Chinese Australians who appeared before a Senate committee looking into issues facing diaspora communities in October last year.

Speaking at the tabling of the committee’s report, he called them "apologists" and described their actions as "heinous".

What had they done to earn this latest rebuke? Nothing in the opening statements of the three witnesses back in October suggested they were apologists for Beijing. No. It was their response to Abetz’s gotcha demand to "unconditionally condemn the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) dictatorship" that put them in his sights.