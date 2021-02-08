1.3 million watched the Sydney Sixers take out the Perth Scorchers on Saturday night.

The Sydney Sixers celebrate after winning the Big Bash League grand final (Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

The grand final of the Big Bash League had 970,000 viewers nationally on Seven and on 344,000 Foxtel (1.3 million in total). Those are solid figures, but it really should have made the million mark on Seven. This was on Saturday night when there was no opposition on free-to-air TV.

If you're a cricket fan, watching the BBL final was enough tip and run for a season. The game was thrilling. But contrast that to the final day of the fourth test against India and that history-making chase by the visitors. More than 1 million people watched the final session. That’s after India came back from that record low score of 36 in Adelaide. The test series had far more genuine drama than anything I saw in the BBL.

Elsewhere, Holey Moley pulled in 935,000 viewers last night. That's up from last Wednesday’s third ep of 883,000, but down sharply from the debut 1.51 million. Still a one-hit wonder.