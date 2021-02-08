First comes the scandal, then comes the spin.
NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro has been up in parliament this morning defending his government’s handling of a $177 million bushfire relief fund.
The government has been accused of using the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery fund (BLER) to pork-barrel in its regional electorates. That includes handing $10 million to a multinational company controlled by one of the Coalition's biggest donors, Anthony Pratt.
