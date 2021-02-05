Options include purpose-built sites away from cities, and using mining camps in remote areas — but there are pros and cons for all suggestions.

An evacuee in the Christmas Island detention centre in February, 2020. (Image: AAP/Richard Wainwright)

Australia needs to increase the number of international arrivals we can house in hotel quarantine. The government should not have to choose between making an allowance for a lockdown-defying British pop star over the reported 40,000 Australians stranded overseas and migrants desperately needed for our economic recovery.

Today the national cabinet will discuss “good proposals" and ways to bolster the hotel quarantine system’s security after yet another breach. A Victorian security worker became infected with the UK variant of COVID-19. No other cases of community transmission have been recorded since he tested positive late on Wednesday.

So are any of the proposals expected to be discussed viable?