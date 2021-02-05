Mainstream media, and particularly Nine and News Corp, are misleading audiences with their feral campaigns against Google and Facebook in an effort to secure billions in revenue.

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai (Image: AP/Virginia Mayo)

A quick perusal of the press over the last 24 hours gives a pretty good idea of where the mainstream media stand in relation to the government's bill to rip billions out of Google and Facebook to hand to Australia's big media companies.

"New media code will level playing field with Google and Facebook," writes the managing director of Guardian Australia for Nine.

A Nine journalist explained, in discussing a conversation between Scott Morrison and Alphabet/Google CEO Sundar Pichai (an account of which was given by Morrison to journalists) that Morrison should "stand his ground... a sovereign nation should not be seen to be dictated to by any company".