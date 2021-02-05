It's not a controversial idea: voters like being told their leaders want to keep them alive.

Long queues outside a Centrelink office in March 2020. (Image: AAP/Dan Peled)

Effectively doubling the JobSeeker rate from about $565 to $1115 per fortnight was both Scott Morrison’s smartest and dumbest move during the pandemic.

It was smart because it helped keep millions out of poverty -- defined as $1100 per the Henderson rate or $816 by ANU -- which in turn kept the economy from tanking. Deloitte estimates that winding down and removing the $550 coronavirus supplement would reduce government spending by $23 billion over two years but shrink the broader economy by a whopping $31.3 billion.

It was dumb because it proved beyond all doubt that impoverishing Australians is and always has been a political choice. It's a choice apparently made on the belief that feeling entitled to survival while un/underemployed is a moral failing.