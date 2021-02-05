This is part two in a series. Read part one here.
Fed up with being left behind in the global COVID-19 response, nations in Latin America, Africa and the European Union (EU) have turned to new saviours: Russia and China.
China has been very proactive in promoting its vaccines produced by Sinovac and Sinopharm, donating doses and offering loans to low-income nations.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.