The Morrison government is failing miserably in tackling simmering racism.

Liberal Senator Eric Abetz, who last year demanded that a Chinese-Australian analyst condemn the CCP.

Nearly half of Australians have negative feelings towards people of Chinese, Sudanese and Iraqi backgrounds, a new report has found.

The Scanlon Foundation's 2020 survey into social cohesion found 47% of respondents had a negative view of Chinese people in July last year, up from just 10% a decade ago.

The report highlights the tension at the heart of Australian multiculturalism: 84% of respondents think multiculturalism is a good thing but 60% also agree too many immigrants aren't adopting Australian values.