Nearly half of Australians have negative feelings towards people of Chinese, Sudanese and Iraqi backgrounds, a new report has found.
The Scanlon Foundation's 2020 survey into social cohesion found 47% of respondents had a negative view of Chinese people in July last year, up from just 10% a decade ago.
The report highlights the tension at the heart of Australian multiculturalism: 84% of respondents think multiculturalism is a good thing but 60% also agree too many immigrants aren't adopting Australian values.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.