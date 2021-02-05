Tanya Plibersek’s corridor encounter with Craig Kelly may have been contrived, but it was no less welcome for that. Quite the contrary. As Plibersek’s inner-city progressive visage towered, Kelly had the demeanour of a wombat pulled from its hole by scientists to have its arse microchipped.
Jamming up Scotty From Marketing by further exposing Kelly’s backwoods craziness may or may not have been a cheap stunt, but at least it was landing a blow on the government. That was enough to make it a rare moment — something arggggh we’re talking about Labor again. Yes, it can’t be avoided.
The year must have started. The holidays are over and the true business of Australian politics — going “whut?” at Labor — has begun.
Before the gotcha of Kelly, Labor’s first go of the year had been Anthony Albanese’s intervention on January 26, to wit: we should honour it by having a referendum on the day of it, about what day to change it to.
Well that got our attention at least, because amid the bitter clashes over the meaning of the day, Labor found a solution guaranteed to please absolutely no one. This was unerring, heat-seeking.
Reaction was near unanimous: they had found the one answer to this vexed question which could unite the country, by despairing of the opposition. OK, by everyone we mean a few hundred Twitter degenerates.
Nevertheless it seemed designed to exasperate those looking for a clear position and irritate those who didn’t much care. Bewildering it was, as any sort of outward-facing strategy, yet also clearly not, as an act of internal party signalling by the leadership — a feint to the right to show that Albo wasn’t going all “Invasion Day”, a message to the left that he was keeping the faith.
All done as a new push against his leadership gets under way, with pot shots from the op-ed pages of the Oz, the Otis group piping Bill Shorten on board, Jim Chalmers getting soft-focus features, etc.
Once again, Labor’s external actions are a product of its internal conflicts, a continuity with the 2016-19 period that the mere fact of losing an election hasn’t put a stop to. Then the problem was a grab bag of policies, some quite leftish, adopted by a right-dominated leadership without much conviction and no core narrative.
Now the prospect of winning an election appears to have been abandoned altogether, as all attention is turned to blasting Albanese out of the leadership, roadrunner-coyote style.
This would be easier to condemn if Albanese’s leadership had not been, to many of us, well, bewildering is the word again — a period in which Labor has launched no substantial or striking initiatives program- or policy-wise, has failed to take the fight to the right, and has hedged its bets all the way from emissions to JobSeeker to jacked-up tertiary fees.
After refusing these chances to make a stand, it’s now rolled out the slogan “On your side”. It doesn’t feel like that, to umpteen swing voters. “We’re right behind you, you go ahead” is more the mood.
This is all said more in sorrow than etc, because the accession of Albo could have been a chance for a more fighting party to come off the block.
What happened? OK, Albanese couldn’t be, in leadership, the drive-by shooter he had been in the previous period. But after the living death of the Shorten era we expected some sign of life. Instead some fake idea of gravitas seems to have been imposed.
As Morrison leaned heavier on the ScoMo thing, the blue singlet, the daggy grin, etc, Albanese, like Shorten, appeared to retreat into a suit, like they were both aldermen from 1910, pictured in sepia.
From Labor’s brains trust — which appears to consist of ex-movement figures who have started up consultancies when they didn’t win power, and are then hired by the people they lost with — this seems to be a basic misunderstanding of what’s required by the era in a politician.
Progressives repeatedly bemoan Morrison’s have-a-go image, as they sneer at his social piety (“The promise of Australia”), failing to understand that they work in tandem. No one really believes Morrison is a weekend DIY tradie type. But they respect his commitment to pretending to be one, which is seen as a politician’s job.
The test of commitment has become a postmodern one, and the Coalition is well ahead on the twists and turns of an image society. Labor’s boomer/gen X crew have fallen behind.
But underneath that there has been no reckoning in the past two years as to what Labor should be for. First and foremost to work it out for their own sakes. After all, Australia has become — under 25 years of only briefly interrupted Coalition rule — a land of broken promises. Prosperity and social mobility for a core 50% or so has obscured the steady grinding down of what our mission appeared to be from the ’40s into the ’90s: to build an equal and good society that left as few as possible behind.
Now an acceptance of stratification, corruption and decline has set in. The professions have once again become dominated by the elites. Your birth class dictates your life conditions. Even those in the middle ranges who do well live lives perpetually squeezed by high costs, from health to childcare.
Security demands mortgage enslavement. Regional living is a passport to exclusion. The future is being desperately underinvested in. The continent’s natural bounty is being trashed by apathy from the top. And so on.
There should be plenty to join up into a narrative, a prosecution case. Labor has renounced that on the grounds that such big picture stuff makes them a target given the hostile media sphere. Yet there seems no other way for Labor to succeed but to tell some sort of story about what we are not, about what didn’t happen here.
This is not simply a question of electoral strategy; Labor needs to tell this story in order to continue to exist as any sort of movement as such.
If its leaders can’t bring forth anger at what a large section of the population is not getting from decades of prosperity, is it a sign they have accepted and internalised a great complacency, have renounced one task of progressive parties: to inspire an idea that life could be better, fairer, richer in experience for the mass of people?
If you thought what we had was basically alright, why wouldn’t you vote for Scotty From Marketing who’s delivering it?
Maybe the corridor gotcha against Kelly is the start of something — other than Plibersek’s leadership drive, which of course it is.
But as the possibility of an early election draws close, it feels like two wasted years, with more to come, and no clear sign as to how social democratic parties here or across the world shake their complacency and their torpor and offer people something they might really want from a government except more of the same.
On your side? At the moment, still, sadly, on their arse.
Fetch your first 12 weeks for $12
Here at Crikey, we saw a mighty surge in subscribers throughout 2020. Your support has been nothing short of amazing — we couldn’t have got through this year like no other without you, our readers.
If you haven’t joined us yet, fetch your first 12 weeks for $12 and start 2021 with the journalism you need to navigate whatever lies ahead.
Peter Fray
Editor-in-chief of Crikey
Leave a comment
The first step would be to unequivocally repudiate neo-liberal economic theory, and the policies that have accompanied it for the past thirty years.
It means acknowledging that much of what they did in the Hawke/Keating years created environmental, social and economic costs far greater than any supposed benefits.
It means encouraging and enabling the growth of democratic and accountable unions to protect and enhance the interests of working people – as an essential feature in a modern democracy.
It means calling out and slapping down the rent seekers as the parasites they are.
It means smashing the gig economy and pursuing the wage-thieves under every rock.
It means policies to grow and develop well-run and profitable public sector enterprises across the commanding heights of the economy.
‘the first step would be unequivocally repudiate neo-liberal economic theory’
’protect and enhance the interests of working people’
Until the the ALP can present a credible story that resonates with voters on these two issues, and many others, their prospects for election remain dismal.
As Rundle states, ‘Albanese, like Shorten, appeared to retreat into a suit, like they were both aldermen from 1910, pictured in sepia’. I’ve yet to read a more accurate and picture perfect summation of the current situation than this.
Sad to say, a very acute diagnosis …
Be interesting to see if your view changes over the next month or so, Guy Rundle – i have definitely detected a pick up in Labor ads in social media, quite well targetted too imo – the difference in Scomo’s approach to jobkeeper overpayments to business (easy come easy go) vs the ruthless hounding of robodebt victims (we will track you down and put you in jail), his paralysis over climate change, and his half-pregnant reactions to the nutty Craig Kelly posts to name a few. And the subtext of the campaign is not so much “we’re on your side”, it’s more “HE’S not on your side”. As to whether Albo can come across as a more powerful and compelling figure in interviews, i think that will be the clincher because the ALP have such a lot of ammo to put away Scomo at the next election…i don’t think they will countenance blowing the opportunity because of a wet leader who can’t use the weaponry available. But i still reckon Albo’s got a decent chance of keeping the top spot.
targeted not targetted! sorry 🙂
You’re dreaming. Ammo they might have, but they’re not using it, because they don’t think it is ammunition.
totally with you there. The main problem Albanese has is not with his message – it’s out there if people bother to look – but the continuous lazy media spin which actually ignores that Albanese is frequently posting not only short pithy policy statements, but attacks on this appalling government.
Main stream media, including Rundle, seem to overlook his social media presence and make little or no effort to present him seriously. The ABC too have reduced Albanese to 10 sec sound bites – hardly in the interest of the balance that their current RW overlords demand. The government has got them by the short funding curlies, and even the way the party leaders are mentioned signals that.
If Labor lose the next election, it will be the media that has facilitated that loss, not party disquiet which only surfaces as a consequence of dodgy, biased reporting.
(I am not a member of any political party).
Labor has lost its way. End of story. The Labor Party is effectively the other side of the Liberal coin. They have NO purpose.
I get quite a lot of Facebook posts from various Labor politicians and I don’t think what you are saying is true. However I am not sure that they are getting their message out to those who don’t follow them on Facebook, i.e. the wider population
MSM treat Labor generally with disdain or ridicule. It’s a trendy thing for them to project the negative image. I see a lot of what various Labor politicians are saying and doing via social media.
Their purpose is to deflect middle of the road progressives away from seeking real change.
The “true believers” keep believin’
Hopefully, the Plibersek hallway ambush of the odious Kelly is not a one-off. Labor need to ditch the ‘jobs, jobs, jobs’ marketing blancmange and articulate the WTFness many average Australians feel every day watching the Morrison travelling circus.
I know Guy is a sceptic of the Morrison as a Trump mini-me theory, but there is genuine disquiet in even nominally conservative circles about this government’s drift to the reality-is-optional radical right.
Plibersek’s outright mockery of the crazies (no doubt making the ALP brains trust nervous of a ‘basket of deplorables’ moment) was the most astute political observation Labor has made since the last election.
You’re right that they need a big picture narrative, but they need to get away from the 1950s blue-collar jobs for everyone (well at least the blokes) imagery they’re pushing and fight back on the culture wars.
Australia does not want to be America. We don’t want crazy libertarians and religious fundamentalists making our laws. We don’t want ever increasing levels of inequality and the marketisation of every inch of our lives. We don’t want the coal industry running our energy policy. We don’t want angry uncle crackpots and medieval torturers running our social policy.
We want Tanya telling Uncle Craig to sit down and STFU.
Agree. Great comment!! 🙂
Nailed it.