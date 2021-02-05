We'll take that as a comment.

It was Seven’s night with the clean-up of the finals of the BBL (763,000 viewers). The rain-interrupted match in Canberra was enough to give Seven the lead in total people and in the main channels. Nine and Ten didn’t really put up a fight.

The ABC, however, started a new look Thursday line-up with Q+A moving to 8.30pm instead of 9.35pm on Mondays. They moved the popular Back Roads to 8pm from Mondays at the same time, but that didn’t help with viewer turn-off. Back Roads averaged a solid 755,000 national viewers and tied for ninth spot nationally. Q+A averaged 435,000 and 22nd nationally. That's a nasty drop of 320,000: a thumbs down from the ABC’s core audience.

In the breakfast slot, it was another weak morning for Nine’s Today (279,000 nationally, and 189,000 in the metros). That ranked a distant third behind Seven’s Sunrise and the ABC’s News Breakfast. It isn’t as weak as a year ago, but still not great.