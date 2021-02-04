This is part one in a series.
The ship has sailed on vaccine equity. Rich countries have preordered enough COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate their populations multiple times. The World Health Organisation’s vision of equal access through COVAX is at risk of failing and mass immunisation in low-income countries isn’t likely until 2024 -- if at all.
Vaccine nationalism -- where countries put their populations first, time and time again -- is being met with vaccine diplomacy, with China stepping up as a seemingly charitable friend.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.