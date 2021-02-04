Plus: when freedom of information becomes freedom from information, and other tips from the Crikey bunker.

Tanya Plibersek and Craig Kelly (Image: YouTube)

Taking out the trash “Millions of customers ­depend on us for our services, and more than a million employees depend on us for their livelihoods," outgoing Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos told his employees in the email announcing his intention to transition to executive chair of the company. But the glowing coverage really glossed over the state of his workforce.

As it happens, his departure coincides with reports of yet more aggressive union busting from the tech giant, this time against an Alabama warehouse. Amazon (which, the coverage of Bezos' departure invariably notes with awe, has seen profits soar during the pandemic) has been attempting to suppress workers' access to the vote on unionisation, as well as bombarding them with anti-union texts and presentations.

This is just the latest in a long line of similar moves by Amazon, which has opposed any scrutiny of its onerous surveillance and control of workers. Interestingly they were left out of the assessment of Bezos's legacy.