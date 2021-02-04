All that money in the production and it's dying in the ratings after three episodes.

(Image: Holey Moley/Channel Seven)

Holey Moley is gone. The national audience for last night’s third episode fell under 1 million viewers (now considered the minimum for a hit), to average 883,000. That’s more than 41% down on the 1.51 million for the first ep on Sunday.

Sunday's premiere was the third most watched program nationally and the top non-news program on the night. The second ep on Tuesday was the fifth most watched nationally and again the most watched non-news program. But last night it was eighth and beaten by the ABC’s returning Hard Quiz (901,000). Holey Moley retained the top spot in 25-54s and 16-39s, but it's still cause for concern.

Seven’s 6.30 news averaged 1.48 million. Home and Away averaged 890,000. But by 7.30pm, and the start of Holey Moley, viewers were fleeing Seven. That is not a good look. All that money in the production and it's dying in the ratings after three eps!