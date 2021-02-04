Waiting our turn is in our best interest — morally, diplomatically, and economically.

(Image: AAP/Daniel Pockett)

A quick glance at the world map of COVID-19 vaccination rates reveals an unsurprising pattern: it validates predictions that more than half of the world’s vaccines are reserved for one-seventh of the world’s population.

It seems that developing the vaccines was easy compared to the challenge of distributing them in a fair and efficient way.

Click image to enlarge.

Vaccine nationalism was always to be expected, and it may be understandable in countries where the virus is killing thousands of people each day. The political economy of COVID-19 is merely following an established trend.