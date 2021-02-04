A bushfire recovery fund is at the centre of a new pork-barrelling scandal, with allegations funding has been targeted to Coalition-held state seats.

Anthony Pratt and Andrew Forrest (Images: AAP)

It’s shaping up as the first big rort of the year, and boy is it a whopper.

The Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund was supposed to be a rescue package for NSW communities ravaged by last year’s Black Summer.

Instead it's at the centre of a new pork-barrelling scandal, with allegations funding has been targeted to Coalition-held state seats -- including $20 million to prop up businesses controlled by one of the Coalition’s biggest donors, Anthony Pratt.