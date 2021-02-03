Despite a strong start, there's been a big drop in numbers for Seven's larger-than-life mini-golf gameshow.

(Image: Holey Moley/7Plus)

Seven’s Holey Moley is now in its most dangerous phase. A total of 1.12 million people watched last night, down sharply -- more than 25% -- from Monday night’s debut 1.51 million. Viewer numbers fell in both metro and in the regions. Though it won the 25 to 54s and was still the most watched non-news program, the failure to hold most of that first night audience is a big, big concern. Tonight could see another large fall.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire on Nine saw another slip -- from 517,000 to 471,000. Seven started The Good Doctor back at 9pm. With 643,000 it won the slot, but remember it started with more than 1.3 million viewers two and a half years ago.

Ten’s The Amazing Race Australia -- still running -- pulled in 672,000 from 678,000 and in relative terms outperformed both Holey Moley and Millionaire.