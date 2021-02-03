Extreme political violence does not materialise out of thin air.

Osama bin Laden (Image: AP/Mazhar Ali Khan, File)

JK Rowling's wizarding world of Harry Potter is an exquisitely drawn study of bigotry.

It starts at the very beginning: the four founders of Hogwarts, the school of magic, disagreed about who should attend. Salazar Slytherin believed only those who came from magical families, known as "pure bloods", should learn magic. The other founders thought otherwise and Slytherin left the school he co-founded. But his exclusionary ideology lived on. It resulted in frequent acts of discrimination, violence and death throughout the saga.

Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? It should. This is not so far removed from extremist behaviours in our own world.