(Image: Tom Red/Private Media)

To look into the mind of Liberal backbencher Craig Kelly is to understand that there are unlimited conspiracy permutations once you fall down the rabbit hole. Here are just some of his preoccupations and their sub-variations.

Coronavirus:

  • Pro-ivermectin treatment
  • Pro-hydroxychloroquine treatment
  • Anti-masks
  • Anti-lockdown.

Climate and global warming: