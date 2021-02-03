Does the Labor leader have the intestinal fortitude to take on the internal and external doomsayers and overhaul the regressive policy?

Labor leader Anthony Albanese (Image: AAP/Bianca De Marchi)

After a reshuffle of Labor’s shadow cabinet on Friday ousted long-term incumbent Mark Butler from the climate change portfolio, pressure is mounting on Anthony Albanese to resolve party tensions over emissions reduction.

But climate isn't the only policy tussle Albo will need to adjudicate ahead of a rumoured spring federal election. Another is negative gearing and the capital gains tax discount.

Some MPs and commentators blame such redistributive tax proposals for Labor’s unexpected election loss in 2019. Such concerns culminated in Labor officially dropping its controversial franking credits policy in January.