Seven's Holey Moley has started strong. But will Australia keep watching?

Holey Moley Australia (Image: Channel Seven/Paul A. Broben)

So yesterday was the first real night of 2021 ratings. What did we learn?

Seven's Holey Moley started strong with 1.51 million national viewers, including 983,000 in the metros. This meant Seven won the night -- but the main channel margin of 0.6% (22.9% for Seven and 22.3% for Nine) was pretty skinny for all the money invested. The big test will be how many return viewers it bags. It's back with another round tonight, tomorrow and Sunday.

Holey Moley beat the slack Married At First Sight (MAFS) grand reunion on Nine by more than 400,000 viewers. MAFS had 1.05 million viewers, which is not good news for Nine. That was down from 1.13 million on Sunday night. Nine also started Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (it's back tonight too) at 9pm. That clocked 517,000 viewers, or more than 50% under the average for the grand reunion on MAFS. But it did well in the timeslot against other commercial networks.