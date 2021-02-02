The annual dump of political donations data was dropped by the Australian Electoral Commission at 9am yesterday and, as usual, media coverage was decidedly mixed because the information is out of date, incomplete and difficult to comprehend, and both the major parties and the donors refuse to properly discuss the issue.
Crikey produced a bumper edition on the data yesterday, analysing how much the financial services, mining and energy sectors gave, with the Coalition pocketing most of the corporate money on offer.
However, there has been little media scrutiny about the gambling industry’s continued largesse.
